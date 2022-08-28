Missing Lincoln Community Corrections inmate arrested in Las Vegas

Ronald Taylor
Ronald Taylor(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor into custody on Friday.

Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton, on May 21, 2020. Britton was arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 and was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Taylor started serving his sentence on October 30, 1997. He is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine. He has a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

