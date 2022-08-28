The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair

No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling...
No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads.

No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man.

He’s Josh Dupont. He tickles the ivories and sings the classics while the piano he’s playing inexplicably makes its way through the crowds.

Dupont said this is his first visit to the Nebraska State Fair and it’s been a good one so far.

“Ah it’s great! State Fair is fantastic, folks are having a good time,” Dupont said. “Nebraska has been spectacular, we had kids dancing, we had people yelling out some great songs, everybody is singing and clapping having a great time strolling around with the piano and enjoying themselves, it’s been great!”

Dupont is also looking forward to meeting everyone who comes out for the fair.

“Come on down request some songs, throw some curve balls my way. We’ll see if I know them if I don’t I’ll fake my way through it and you can do most of the singing,” Dupont said.

The Strolling Piano is performing every single day at the Nebraska State Fair.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide south of Plattsmouth.
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School football season.
Week 1 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 26)
Nebraska kicked off its football season on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats at the...
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28

Latest News

Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Generic police lights
Missing Lincoln child found
Ronald Taylor
Missing Lincoln Community Corrections inmate arrested in Las Vegas
Around 600 runners, walkers and Lincoln first responders came to Holmes Lake Saturday morning...
Herrera family pays it forward by organizing 5K in support of first responders and their families