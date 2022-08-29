3 people dead in hotel shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt

Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Aug. 29, 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the shooting happened after the officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, who was later found dead, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Two people died at the scene, and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital, Arizona’s Family reported. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police said.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” Williams said. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

No suspect has been identified yet, and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

