Man sought for Kearney murder, Omaha robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man wanted for a murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha.

Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022.

He has no known address. He stands 6′2″, weights 165 pounds, and has a distinctive Boston Red sox logo on his forehead. He may go by the name “Rowdy”.

Romeo Chambers (U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force)

Investigators have worked on leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City.

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips App.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

