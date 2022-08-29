Monday cool down

Becoming mostly sunny and cooler
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity Monday. A few morning showers and thunderstorms will be possible with mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon. High pressure moves into the region tonight and that means clear skies and cooler, more comfortable overnight low temperatures. Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Partly cloudy this morning with isolated thunderstorms in the Lincoln area. It will be cooler Monday afternoon and not as humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures Monday afternoon.
Cooler temperatures Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Cooler temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Cooler temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and north wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mainly sunny and warm.
Mainly sunny and warm.(1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Friday with above average temperatures through the weekend.

Small rain chances and above average temperatures.
Small rain chances and above average temperatures.(1011 Weather)

