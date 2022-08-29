Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity Monday. A few morning showers and thunderstorms will be possible with mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon. High pressure moves into the region tonight and that means clear skies and cooler, more comfortable overnight low temperatures. Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday and Wednesday.
Partly cloudy this morning with isolated thunderstorms in the Lincoln area. It will be cooler Monday afternoon and not as humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and north wind 10 to 15 mph.
Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Friday with above average temperatures through the weekend.
