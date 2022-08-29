Monday Forecast: Warm, Sunny & Less Humid

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold front that moved through the area Sunday and Sunday night will result in cooler and less humid conditions for Monday. There is a slight chance for a few isolated morning showers in the eastern areas. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly sunny.

Monday will feel drastically more comfortable than Sunday... we will have low humidity, a cool breeze and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most...the southwest will be in the low 90s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the east during the morning hours, but the rest of the day should be dry.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday... but just a bit warmer for the western and north central areas. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s in the west and north central portions of the area, while the south central and east will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overall it will be a mostly sunny and warm day with low humidity!

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

