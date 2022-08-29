Police respond to motorcycle crash in north Lincoln
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday. According to LPD, they received the call at around 6:36 p.m.
According to LPD, the crash is between a motorcycle and vehicle. A 10/11 NOW reporter is on their way to the scene.
