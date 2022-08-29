Tuesday Forecast: Warm & Mostly Sunny

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will build into the 1011 region and bring mostly sunny, warm and pleasant summer-like conditions. Mostly dry conditions and above average temperatures are in store for the remainder of August, the first day of meteorological fall and the first few days of September.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s in the east and south central counties and in the low to mid 90s in the west. Overall, it should be a pleasant summer day! Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday will be the return of abundant 90 degree temperatures across 1011 territory. We will be feeling the summer heat as high temperatures will be in the low 90s with some areas in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate through the first half of the day. The second half of the day will bring a chance for isolated to scattered rain and storms in the west and south central area. While there is a slight chance for a isolated shower or two in portions of the east. But overall, the best chance for rain on Wednesday will be in the west and central areas. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The next 7 days... temperatures remain above average with low rain chances. We will be mostly dry with just a few small chances to see an isolated shower or storm in the latter part of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

