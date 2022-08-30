10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln.

10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.

One business in the area said Cornhusker Highway is a growing problem.

On Monday, a 28-year-old Lincoln man died near 35th and Cornhusker Highway after a driver turned in front of him. On Friday, a 29-year-old man died after police said he sped through a red light and crashed into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker.

The Highway Safety Office said while the number of motorcycle accidents in the state is lower than average, it could be on the rise. So far this year, there have been 16 deadly crashes involving motorcycles in Nebraska. The HSO said the Cornhusker Highway and ‘O’ street area seem to be hotspots for crashes in Lincoln, and people in the area agree. At Virginia’s Café, they said they see a few accidents a week in the area.

“The lights are so far apart that, you know, people just get to go in and don’t pay attention,” said Jennifer Ponce, an employee at Virginia’s Café. “It takes both parts, but it’s definitely an issue. And, you know, I do feel for the people who lost people, you know, because motorcyclists are not watched very often I’ve had a motorcycle accident myself.”

“I wish people would go the right speed limit instead of going 45 then people go around you and are going 50 or 60, I don’t like that,” said Dennis Buntemeyer, Lincoln resident.

The HSO said the summer months tend to see crashes occur. Right now, the office said motorcycle accidents are about 20% below the five-year average.

10/11 NOW reached out to Lincoln Police about data for motorcycle crashes in Lincoln. They were unable to provide those number on Monday.

