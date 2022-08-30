ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.

The ACLU’s letter to superintendent Jeff Edwards and the Northwest school board said the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law. Specifically, the letter said “The District’s unlawful attempts to quash student journalism and student opinions violate students’ rights to freedom of speech and equal protection under the Nebraska and United States Constitutions, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”

The demand letter urges the district to immediately issue an apology and reinstate the school newspaper and journalism program. It also calls on officials to adopt new policies to better protect LGBTQ students and student journalists.

Along with the demands, the letter includes a litigation hold that instructs the district to preserve certain documents, effectively warning that the ACLU of Nebraska is considering litigation.

