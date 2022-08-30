COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased over the past week – from 440 to 523 for the week ending August 27.

Wastewater surveillance showed a slight in increase in virus particles over the past week.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 44 last week to 40 today.

The Health Department encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.

Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

The Health Department reminds residents that free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 O St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

On Friday, September 2, the federal government will pause the program that offers free, home COVID-19 tests. Tests may be ordered prior to September 2 at COVIDtests.gov.

For more information on COVID-19, vaccine or to find upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

