House fire in Clatonia under investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a Clatonia home late Monday night to extinguish a large house fire.

Details are limited, but a 10/11 NOW reporter who arrived at the scene just before 12 a.m. Tuesday saw heavy fire damage to much of the outside of a home. The house that caught fire is located at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of the Clatonia.

The Clatonia Fire Chief tells 10/11 NOW that the fully involved structure fire was under control around midnight, and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. No other details were provided by Clatonia, or the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, who were also at the scene.

The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

In addition to Clatonia volunteers, other rural fire departments who responded to the fire included Wilber, Cortland, Hallam, and Crete.

Multiple ambulances were also at the scene, but it’s unclear if there were any injuries.

