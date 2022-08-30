Huskers prepare for North Dakota

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson detailing offensive mistakes vs Northwestern
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson detailing offensive mistakes vs Northwestern(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1 record following a 31-28 season-opening loss against Northwestern last Saturday in the Aer Lingus Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska twice held 11-point leads against the Wildcats, but Northwestern rallied in the second half for the three-point victory. The Nebraska offense showed its explosiveness in the loss, racking up 465 yards, including 355 passing yards.

After opening with a Big Ten Conference game overseas, the Huskers will now settle into their home environment at Memorial Stadium for the next month. The matchup with North Dakota is the first of four straight games in Lincoln. After the UND contest, Nebraska will welcome non-conference opponents Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17) to Lincoln before opening its Big Ten home schedule against Indiana on Oct. 1.

North Dakota will be opening its 2021 season on Saturday in Lincoln. The Fighting Hawks posted a 5-6 record last season against one of the nation’s most difficult FCS schedules. North Dakota’s five FCS losses last season were all by seven or fewer points, with each of the setbacks coming against 2021 FCS playoff participants. Nebraska and North Dakota have met just one time previously, with the Huskers opening the 1961 season with a 33-0 shutout over North Dakota at Memorial Stadium.

