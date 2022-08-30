Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.(Kierstin Foote)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening.

On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.

The Sonata, operated by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, then made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to police. White died at the scene.

No citations have been issued at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln

Latest News

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in portions of the Panhandle, west and central...
Wednesday Forecast: Widespread 90s & Rain Chances Return
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
LPD investigating robbery at downtown gas station