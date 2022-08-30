Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening.

On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.

The Sonata, operated by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, then made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to police. White died at the scene.

No citations have been issued at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

