LPD investigating robbery at downtown gas station

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say a man in a mask stole money from a downtown Lincoln gas station.

On Tuesday at 1:03 a.m. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to the U-Stop Convenience Store, off 10th Street and Lincoln Mall, on a report of a robbery.

LPD said responding officers made contact with an employee, who said an unknown man in a medical mask approached the counter and demanded money.

According to police, the man claimed he was armed with a firearm, but never displayed it and then ran out of the store.

Investigators said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

