LSO: Men assault & steal $10,000 from woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car

Thomas Angell
Thomas Angell(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes two men robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car.

On Saturday around 12:42 p.m. LSO deputies were called to area of S 25th Street, between Wittstruck and Roca Roads, after residents said they heard an argument and gunshots.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said one of the residents went to the end of a driveway and saw a woman running out of the ditch.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the woman is from Beatrice and explained that she had been on her way to Lincoln to buy a car when she was robbed of $10,000 cash from a man she had known for several weeks.

Investigators said the woman explained that her acquaintance and another man gave her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln and during the drive she fell asleep.

Sheriff Wagner said the men stopped the car, demanded the woman give them her money or they’d kill her, then kicked and assaulted her.

The men left the woman alone on the side of the road after taking the money, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Deputies said the woman was treated at the hospital.

Sheriff Wagner said deputies arrested 40-year-old Thomas Angell of Lincoln. He’s facing robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of firearm, terroristic threats and 3rd-degree assault charges.

During the arrest, Sheriff Wagner said $3,000 in cash was found in Angell’s pocket.

Saturday evening deputies served a search warrant at one of the suspect’s homes where they found a stolen firearm, as well as controlled substances.

Sheriff Wagner said the second man involved in this case has been identified but not located.

