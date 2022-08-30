Police: Man dead after home invasion north Omaha neighborhood
OPD still looking for shooter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One man was dead as the result of a shooting that happened Tuesday morning during a home invasion in a north Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha Police said the mother of the victim was home at the time and called 911.
The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., but there was still a large police presence as several family members gathered at the home in a neighborhood near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue, south of Sorensen Parkway, late Tuesday morning.
Police said they are still looking for the shooter.
Officers blocked off eastbound Sorensen Parkway at 53rd Street as officers continued with the murder investigation.
