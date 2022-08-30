Warm and Dry Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will provide sunny skies with warm temperatures across the region. Hot temperatures return to central and eastern Nebraska Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday. The Holiday weekend looks dry and warm.

Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and mild Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with a southwest wind around 5 mph.

Low temperatures near average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday with the afternoon temperature topping out in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures expected Thursday and Friday with cool temperatures expected by Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning and then again late on Friday. Labor Day weekend will be warm and mainly dry.

Above average temperatures expected over the next several days with small chances. (1011 Weather)

