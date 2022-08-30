Wednesday Forecast: Widespread 90s & Rain Chances Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Widespread heat returns over the next few days. Humidity levels will remain low for Wednesday but start to creep through the rest of the week. Some small chances for rain return to the area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday the hot 90 degree heat returns in bulk across 1011 territory. High temperatures will creep into the low to mid 90s. Luckily it will be a “dry” heat because humidity levels will remain low. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday morning will be mostly sunny and dry, but the chance for rain will return by the afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. The west and central areas will see a chance for rain and storms in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The slight chance for rain will spread southeastward toward portions of the eastern areas through the evening and into the overnight hours. Overall the best chance for rain will be in the west and central counties. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening in portions of the Panhandle, west, central and eastern areas. The main storm threat is isolated strong to severe wind gusts.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in portions of the Panhandle, west and central Nebraska during the afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

The slight chance for rain and storms linger into Thursday morning and afternoon in the eastern areas and then will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies. The start of meteorological fall will be another hot one with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is no severe weather threat at this time. It will be breezy with southerly winds from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Summer Drought Recap (KOLN)

Hot temperatures will dominate the forecast over the next 7 days. The weekend looks like it will be the “coolest.” Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring a small chance for rain.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

