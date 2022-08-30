Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire

The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a home that caught fire Monday.

At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night for a large house fire.

A 10/11 NOW reporter was on the scene just before 12 a.m. Tuesday and saw heavy fire damage to much of the outside of a home.

The Clatonia Fire Chief told 10/11 NOW that the fully involved structure fire was under control around midnight, and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

While searching the home, a woman’s body was found inside the residence, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Her name is being withheld until she can be positively identified.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue.

