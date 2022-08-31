Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School

Police were also called to Benson High School for a disturbance
(KLTV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat.

The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.

The superintendent of Plattsmouth Community School District posted a letter Tuesday to parents and staff, saying the grounds had been declared safe at around 12:40 p.m. after a thorough search of the grounds was conducted.

Precautionary measures were taken, and authorities asked people to avoid the area.

“No devices were found, and there is no credible threat that compromised the safety of staff and students,” the letter from Dr. Richard E. Hasty states.

The Plattsmouth Police Department is still investigating the incident, the letter states.

Read the superintendent’s letter

Parents, Guardians, and Staff Members,

Today at approximately 9:30 AM, Plattsmouth Community Schools staff along with the Plattsmouth Police Department, Plattsmouth EMS, Plattsmouth Fire Department, Omaha Police Department Bomb Squad, Offutt Air Force Base Security Forces Canine Unit worked together with investigating a bomb threat to Plattsmouth High School. At approximately 12:40 PM, after a thorough search of the high school grounds and surrounding properties, the scene was declared safe. No devices were found and there is no credible threat that compromised the safety of the staff and students. The Plattsmouth Police Department continues to investigate any leads related to this situation.

Superintendent Dr. Richard E. Hasty

Police were also called to Benson High School for a disturbance Tuesday.

Read the principal’s letter to staff and families

Dear Benson High Staff and Families:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. During the school day, we contacted law enforcement to assist with a parent situation outside of our building. Our students and families may have noticed additional police presence as we worked to resolve the situation.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority.

We are limited in the information we can share, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2520.

Thank you for your continued support of Benson High and Omaha Public Schools.

Principal Melinda Bailey

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

Latest News

Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program
Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a home that caught fire...
Woman's body discovered in house fire
After opening with a Big Ten Conference game overseas, the Huskers will now settle into their...
NReport: Huskers recover from overseas trip