“Cameron the Capitol Cat” reunites with his owner

Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Cameron the Capitol Cat” is back with his owner after being taken yesterday and mistaken for a stray.

Cameron’s owner reported him missing this Wednesday morning. Security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray.

Cameron’s home is near the Capitol building and he’s well-known for greeting visitors and senators as they come and go. After Cameron was reported missing, State Senator Anna Wishart used social media to spread the word and help locate him. The women who found him dropped him off at the Capital Humane Society.

“This cat is really special to the Capitol grounds,” said Sen. Wishart. “If you come to the state Capitol, especially at 8 in the morning, or 5 at night, when staff are arriving or leaving, he is there to greet them or to say goodbye. He’s so gentle and friendly. And he only lives a few blocks away.”

Wishart said Cameron is well-loved and taken care of.

