Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

Latest News

People are rescued from floodwaters in Pakistan as a monsoon season has become extremely deadly.
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements
Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
LIVE at 10AM: Lincoln Police to provide updates on Wednesday homicide
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A former...
US: ‘Rape club’ chaplain used faith, fear to abuse inmates