Gage County woman killed in house fire identified

CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a home following a fire Monday.

Mary Bauer, 63, was found dead inside the home after the fire broke out, Sheriff Millard Gustafson told News Channel Nebraska.

Gustafson told News Channel Nebraska that a man, later identified as the brother of Bauer was able to escape the home during the fire.

At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night for a large house fire.

A 10/11 NOW reporter was on the scene just before 12 a.m. Tuesday and saw heavy fire damage to much of the outside of a home.

The Clatonia Fire Chief told 10/11 NOW that the fully involved structure fire was under control around midnight, and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

While searching the home, a woman’s body was found inside the residence, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Her name is being withheld until she can be positively identified.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue.

