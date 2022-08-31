Hot summer temperatures continue Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot on Wednesday for much of Nebraska. A disturbance will kick up some clouds and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight in the Lincoln area with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms late on Friday. The Labor Day Weekend will be a little cooler and mainly dry.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible from southwest Nebraska into northeast Nebraska late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms...
Mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area on Wednesday and it will be hot with the highs in the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Hot temperatures continue across Nebraska.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from late this evening into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Warmer temperatures Wednesday night.
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday morning with clouds. Becoming mostly sunny Thursday afternoon and continued hot. Highs in the lower 90s and a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot summer temperatures continue on the first day of meteorological fall.
Hot and a bit more humid on Friday with scattered thunderstorms possible late Friday afternoon and evening. A little cooler Saturday and Sunday. Hot temperatures return on Labor Day.

Hot temperatures through Friday. Not as hot on Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day Weekend will be...
