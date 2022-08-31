Huskers continue preparation for North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team practiced Wednesday morning outside of Memorial Stadium in preparation for the Huskers’ home opener. Nebraska hosts North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Coaches say the Huskers are back on schedule after a trip to Dublin, Ireland in Week 0. Nebraska lost its season opener 31-28 against Northwestern.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says the Huskers hope to utilize running back Gabe Ervin in the upcoming game. Ervin did not play against Northwestern due to injury, according to Whipple.

Against the Wildcats, the Huskers allowed more than 500 yards of total offense. Plus, Northwestern scored 14 unanswered points to end the game. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says his unit had a sub-standard performance. Chinander feels the Huskers played hard against Northwestern, but made errors at critical times.

