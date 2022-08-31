LPD: Body found in field near 3rd & P Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a death that they say occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Officers were called to the area of 3rd & P Streets around 2 a.m. on a report of a man who was found unresponsive in a field.

Police shortly confirmed that the man was dead and that his death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

LPD says they are interviewing people who were in the area at the time the body was discovered, but they say they currently do not have any suspects in custody.

Police add that they will be continuing to investigate in the area throughout the morning.

The crime scene is located in a high foot-traffic area that includes Community Action and The People’s City Mission.

