LPD investigating overnight homicide | No suspects in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was killed by a bladed weapon and suffered wounds to his neck.

Lincoln Police Chief Theresa Ewins said a possible weapon was found nearby.

Ewins did not expand further on the investigation but did say there is no threat to the public and no arrest has been made.

She said LPD is still determining a timeline of events, what led to the homicide, and is interviewing witnesses.

The crime scene is located in a high foot-traffic area that includes Community Action and The People’s City Mission.

