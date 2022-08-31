LPD investigating overnight homicide | No suspects in custody

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was killed by a bladed weapon and suffered wounds to his neck.

Lincoln Police Chief Theresa Ewins said a possible weapon was found nearby.

Ewins did not expand further on the investigation but did say there is no threat to the public and no arrest has been made.

She said LPD is still determining a timeline of events, what led to the homicide, and is interviewing witnesses.

The crime scene is located in a high foot-traffic area that includes Community Action and The People’s City Mission.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

Latest News

20-year-old Torrien Harris
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
ACLU student newspaper
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
Crime Stoppers 8-31-22
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning