Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island.

Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.

Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022. She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She has a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.

