Thursday Forecast: Hello September !

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening over parts of Nebraska...

The shower-and-thunderstorm activity for Wednesday night is being caused by a wave of low pressure aloft...and as that disturbance works its way to the east-southeast, we may see some lingering precipitation into the day on Thursday. Any leftover moisture would be widely scattered in nature and certainly not widespread...nor would we expect to see any severe weather as the wave weakens with time. The “balance” of your Thursday should be dry. Another precipitation chance...albeit small...will arrive with a cold front Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Widespread rain is NOT expected with this boundary either...and at this time there is not expected to be a severe weather threat associated with it...but...that can always change over time...so stay tuned for further updates later in the week. After that slight shower-and-thunderstorm chance on Friday and Friday night...Game Day Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Severe Weather Outlook - Friday
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Monday
7-Day Outlook
Thursday is the beginning of “meteorological” fall (September...October...and November)...so here’s a long-range look at the latest 30-Day and 90-Day Outlooks for the coming weeks and months...keeping in mind that the farther out our forecasts go...the larger the margin for error.

September Temperature Outlook
September Precipitation Outlook
90-Day Temperature Outlook
90-Day Precipitation Outlook
