Thursday Forecast: Hello September !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening over parts of Nebraska...

The shower-and-thunderstorm activity for Wednesday night is being caused by a wave of low pressure aloft...and as that disturbance works its way to the east-southeast, we may see some lingering precipitation into the day on Thursday. Any leftover moisture would be widely scattered in nature and certainly not widespread...nor would we expect to see any severe weather as the wave weakens with time. The “balance” of your Thursday should be dry. Another precipitation chance...albeit small...will arrive with a cold front Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Widespread rain is NOT expected with this boundary either...and at this time there is not expected to be a severe weather threat associated with it...but...that can always change over time...so stay tuned for further updates later in the week. After that slight shower-and-thunderstorm chance on Friday and Friday night...Game Day Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Thursday is the beginning of “meteorological” fall (September...October...and November)...so here’s a long-range look at the latest 30-Day and 90-Day Outlooks for the coming weeks and months...keeping in mind that the farther out our forecasts go...the larger the margin for error.

September Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

September Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

90-Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

90-Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

