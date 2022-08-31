Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walmart is now working with the area’s newest rancher-owned company, Sustainable Beef LLC. Announcing Wednesday, an agreement signed by Walmart, investing in a minority stake in the company.

Walmart is reporting the equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality sustainable beef from Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility coming to North Platte.

Both are reporting they plan to work collaboratively to increase visibility in the beef supply chain, help ranchers grow their businesses, and “provide customers with high-quality beef at affordable prices.” Walmart says the investment looks to help Sustainable Beef LLC open the beef processing facility in North Platte.

Walmart’s investment will help Sustainable Beef LLC to open its beef processing facility in North Platte, Neb. The facility is expected to break ground next month and open in late 2024 creating more than 800 new jobs.

This partnership helps supplement the current beef industry and provides an additional way for ranchers to grow their businesses.

It also creates more capacity for the beef industry and complements Walmart’s regeneration commitments to improve grazing management.

Together, Walmart and Sustainable Beef will work collaboratively to increase visibility in the beef supply chain, help ranchers grow their businesses, and provide customers with high-quality beef at affordable prices.

Walmart’s investment in Sustainable Beef LLC is the latest step in the retailer’s commitment to increase access to high-quality beef at an affordable price for its customers while boosting capacity for the beef industry and ensuring long-term economic viability for cattle ranchers.

“At Walmart, we are dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable beef to our customers, and an investment in Sustainable Beef LLC will give us even more access to these products,” said Tyler Lehr, senior vice president of merchandising for deli services, meat and seafood, Walmart U.S.

“We know Sustainable Beef LLC has a responsible approach to beef processing, one that includes creating long-term growth for cattle ranchers and family farmers. This investment provides greater visibility into the beef supply chain and complements Walmart’s regeneration commitment to improve grazing management.”

Sustainable Beef LLC will work with cattle feeders and ranchers to understand critical elements of the supply chain cycle, such as grain sourcing and grazing management. Animal care will follow the Five Freedoms, and there will be a consistent approach to antibiotic use and reporting across herds in line with Walmart’s Position on Antibiotics in Animals, which asks suppliers to adopt and implement American Veterinary Medical Association Judicious Use Principles of Antimicrobials. All of these components will help Sustainable Beef LLC to improve and refine the beef supply chain to provide quality beef for our customers.

“We set out on a journey two years ago to create a new beef processing plant to add some capacity to the industry and provide an opportunity for producers to integrate their business of raising quality cattle with the beef processing portion of the industry and do it in a sustainable manner, said David Briggs, CEO of Sustainable Beef LLC. “During this journey, we found that Sustainable Beef and Walmart aligned on continuing to improve how we care for our animals and crops and provide consumers the positive experience of enjoying quality beef.”

