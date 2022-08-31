Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.(Harlan County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Harlan County. The incident occurred late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Taurus traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Highway 6 in Harlan County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Taurus fled southbound on county roads for approximately two miles before turning eastbound. After a short distance, the driver lost control while crossing railroad tracks and crashed. The driver, identified as Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. The passenger, identified as Jason Whitt, 22, of Central City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

McCloud was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and other charges. McCloud was lodged in Furnas County Jail.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, and Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue assisted in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
LPD investigating overnight homicide | No suspects in custody
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

Latest News

20-year-old Torrien Harris
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
ACLU student newspaper
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper