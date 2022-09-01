3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.

Workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District were looking into that possibility.

BREAKING: three people are dead in a Millard home tonight. A 4th person has been taken to the hospital. Metropolitan Utilities District is on scene - OPD says they’re investigating to see if there was carbon monoxide in the home. pic.twitter.com/IIHyA1yr04 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 31, 2022

Neighbors in the area told 6 News they had seen MUD trucks in the area for several hours before they found out what happened.

“All day long I’ve been seeing MUD trucks and vans driving down our street very slowly,” says Sonja Field. “Just a little bit ago we asked them what was the reason for driving up and down all day and they told us they can’t comment on it. So, it makes me wonder if there was something going on if there was a gas leak in the neighborhood and something happened, so it’s kind of concerning.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

