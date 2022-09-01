9 guns, cash found during Seward County traffic stop

Guns Found
Guns Found(Seward County Sheriff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was arrested after nine guns and cash was found during a traffic stop on I-80.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on I-80 near MM 375.

During the stop, reasonable suspicion of criminal activity was developed and, as a result, the deputy deployed his K9.

The K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. Nine handguns and several magazines were also found during the search, and two of the handguns have been confirmed stolen.

The search also revealed $19,660 in what is believed to be drug proceeds.

The driver, Demitris M. Bow, 31, of Oakley, CA, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of U.S. drug currency.

