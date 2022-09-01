Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."(doggyparton.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton seems to have the golden touch with singing, acting and writing. And now the superstar has launched an apparel line for pets.

The line is called “Doggy Parton.”

In collaboration with SportPet Designs, the line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton.

Parton said she was inspired to start it because of her love for animals.

Part of the proceeds will go to a rescue organization that provides homes for displaced animals.

Initially, the products will be available online through doggyparton.com and Amazon.

More retailers will be announced in the future.

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com, Netflix)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
LIVE at 10AM: Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Cecil the tortoise is happy to be home after 13 days on the lam.
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located

Latest News

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
FBI search Trump's residence
House Intelligence Committee to receive “damage assessment” on seized Trump documents
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday