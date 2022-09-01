Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington

By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dangerous 16-minute-long high speed chase near Lexington ended safely with an Illinois man in jail.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a trooper witnessed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.

The chase was on, and the Illinois man’s car travelled nearly 120 miles per hour, at times passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

At mile marker 261, another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks. The Nissan slowed down significantly, but still refused to stop. A trooper then successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Frederick McGee, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers also located a duffle bag containing 16 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

McGee was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

