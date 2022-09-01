Friday Forecast: Hot with a rain chance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While well above average temperatures continue Friday, the arrival of a cold front brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend is going to be cooler and comfortable (not humid). Most of next week could be hot and dry.

Friday morning will be mostly sunny. A cold front will arrive and move through the area during the afternoon and evening. Not only is there going to be an increase in clouds, but a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well, especially late afternoon and into the evening. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Highs on Friday will be in the 90s. Wind speeds should be 8 to 18 mph with higher gusts possible. Southwest winds becoming northwest behind the cold front.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for part of Nebraska and much of Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

This weekend looks wonderful. Both Saturday and Sunday should be cooler than Friday, mostly sunny and comfortable (not humid). Highs for much of the area will be in the 80s. Parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle should be in the low to mid 90s. Much of next week looks to be mostly sunny and dry. The next chance of rain after Friday may not arrive until next Thursday.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

