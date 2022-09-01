Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after shots were fired and two nearby apartments were damaged.

LPD says they were called to the area of Portia and Knox Streets around 10:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire in the area. Officers arrived and located numerous shell casings in or near the intersection. Police added that they found two nearby apartments had also been hit.

“The damage was observed on the front door and several windows of one apartment, and a front window of another,” police said in their report.

Police also said that apartment that was struck the most was unoccupied, while the other apartment was occupied by someone who was sleeping inside.

As the investigation continues, LPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers are 402-475-3600.

