Hot temperatures continue into September

Becoming mostly sunny and hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a small chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm Thursday morning. Hot temperatures continue Thursday afternoon and Friday. A cold front could trigger scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. The Labor Day Weekend is looking warm and dry.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday morning in the Lincoln area. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and continued hot. Highs in the mid 90s and a south breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures continue Thursday.
Hot temperatures continue Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night and early Friday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures Thursday night.
Above average temperatures Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday. Highs in the mid 90s with southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms Friday evening with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible.

Hot temperatures on Friday.
Hot temperatures on Friday.(1011 Weather)

The Labor Day Weekend will be warm and mainly dry.

Above average temperatures expected the next 7 days.
Above average temperatures expected the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
LPD investigating overnight murder, no arrests made
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
Cecil the tortoise is happy to be home after 13 days on the lam.
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night
Thursday Forecast: Hello September !
Hot Again Thursday
Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Hot temperatures continue across Nebraska.
Hot summer temperatures continue Wednesday