Hot temperatures continue into September

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a small chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm Thursday morning. Hot temperatures continue Thursday afternoon and Friday. A cold front could trigger scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. The Labor Day Weekend is looking warm and dry.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday morning in the Lincoln area. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and continued hot. Highs in the mid 90s and a south breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures continue Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night and early Friday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday. Highs in the mid 90s with southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms Friday evening with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible.

Hot temperatures on Friday. (1011 Weather)

The Labor Day Weekend will be warm and mainly dry.

Above average temperatures expected the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

