Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wait is nearly over for Huskers fans as the team soon returns to Memorial Stadium. It’s not only exciting for the Husker faithful, it’s also a welcoming sight for the players down on the field. 10/11 NOW heard the team’s reaction before they host their first game in roughly nine months.

The rush of exiting the tunnel in front of thousands of big red faithful is something no player takes for granted. For returning blackshirts, Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome being able to come home is a breath of fresh air.

“There’s nothing like playing at Memorial Stadium,” Newsome said, “Just the energy, being able to play at home on this field. It’s just exciting being out there and I think that helps bring a lot of energy to the team. Every one knows this is our house and we want to defend it.”

“Memorial Stadium, it means everything,” Tannor said, “Get ready for the ride, get ready for the experience, tell the guys have fun and play hard.”

For other players, like Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson, it’ll be the first time playing at Memorial Stadium in front of the sea of red.

“I’m excited to get in front of the fans and Husker Nation at Memorial Stadium,” Thompson said, “There’s Nebraska fans everywhere. I really enjoy it and I’m very thankful and appreciative of the diehard fans.”

Despite a disappointing loss in Ireland, there’s confidence to point the season in the right direction from both players and coaches.

“We got a lot of players that have never played in Memorial Stadium, I know it’s going to be a special experience for them,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said, “This is a neat team, I know the fans are going to be there to support them. Don’t give up on this team because this is a neat group of kids and I know Husker faithful will be out there to support them on Saturday.”

Nebraska’s sell out streak will officially continue on Saturday against North Dakota. It will be a nation leading 383 straight sell outs, dating back to 1962. Kickoff is at 2:30 CT, if you can’t make it to the stadium, the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

