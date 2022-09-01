LSO deputies arrest 2nd suspect in robbery of woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car

Kenneth Miles
Kenneth Miles(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car.

On Wednesday, the Metro Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles, of Beatrice, in Omaha around 3 p.m.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Miles is facing robbery and use of a weapon to commit felony charges.

Deputies believe Miles and 40-year-old Thomas Angell robbed a Beatrice woman of $10,000 cash.

Investigators said the woman explained that her acquaintance, identified as Miles, and Angell gave her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln and during the drive she fell asleep.

Related: LSO deputies recover $8,000 stolen items in robbery suspect’s storage garage

Sheriff Wagner said the men stopped the car, demanded the woman give them her money or they’d kill her, then kicked and assaulted her.

The men left the woman alone on the side of the road after taking the money, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Thomas Angell
Thomas Angell(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Angell is facing robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of firearm, terroristic threats and 3rd-degree assault charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located
Cecil the tortoise is happy to be home after 13 days on the lam.
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home

Latest News

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium
LSO deputies recover $8,000 stolen items in robbery suspect’s storage garage
William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lincoln homicide
The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a...
North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of soy oil crush facility