LSO deputies arrest 2nd suspect in robbery of woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car.

On Wednesday, the Metro Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles, of Beatrice, in Omaha around 3 p.m.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Miles is facing robbery and use of a weapon to commit felony charges.

Deputies believe Miles and 40-year-old Thomas Angell robbed a Beatrice woman of $10,000 cash.

Investigators said the woman explained that her acquaintance, identified as Miles, and Angell gave her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln and during the drive she fell asleep.

Sheriff Wagner said the men stopped the car, demanded the woman give them her money or they’d kill her, then kicked and assaulted her.

The men left the woman alone on the side of the road after taking the money, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Thomas Angell (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Angell is facing robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of firearm, terroristic threats and 3rd-degree assault charges.

