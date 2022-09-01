LSO deputies recover $8,000 stolen items in robbery suspect’s storage garage

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies discovered a number of high dollar items in a storage garage while serving a search warrant at a robbery suspect’s properties.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, during the arrest of 40-year-old Thomas Angell, deputies found a number of high dollar items in a storage garage.

Angell is facing robbery and 3rd-degree assault charges, among other charges, as investigators believe he robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car.

Thomas Angell
Thomas Angell(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Wagner said Angell’s wife believed the items deputies found in the storage garage were stolen.

LSO said among the items recovered include: a 1997 Honda shadow motorcycle, a homemade trailer, a 2 wheel 9-ft trailer from Rosie’s Bar, a Department of Corrections winter jacket, a jumping jack power tool and a generator.

Sheriff Wagner said investigators in total recovered $8,000 worth of merchandise from the garage and they are working to identify the owners.

Anyone with information about this equipment is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

