Man arrested, charged with murder in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide from early Wednesday.

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field.

Once on scene, investigators discovered the 61-year-old man, later identified as Ronald George, dead with a wound to his neck, likely from a bladed weapon, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins told reporters during a media briefing Wednesday.

William Wright, 55, of Lincoln was booked into jail Thursday for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Chief Ewins said Thursday.

Wright was located by investigators near North 1st and West Q Streets Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

No details have been released about how George died or if the two were known to each other.

In the same briefing, Chief Ewins also said that LPD is investigating another individual’s suspicious death, which the investigation into Wright led them to.

Chief Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond.

Additional details would be provided Friday, according to Chief Ewins, and she did not expand on how the suspicious death is tied to the killing of George.

She did say the suspicious death likely happened before the killing of George on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

