Man arrested, charged with murder in Lincoln homicide

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide from early Wednesday.

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field.

Once on scene, investigators discovered the 61-year-old man, later identified as Ronald George, dead with a wound to his neck, likely from a bladed weapon, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins told reporters during a media briefing Wednesday.

William Wright, 55, of Lincoln was booked into jail Thursday for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Chief Ewins said Thursday.

Wright was located by investigators near North 1st and West Q Streets Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

No details have been released about how George died or if the two were known to each other.

In the same briefing, Chief Ewins also said that LPD is investigating another individual’s suspicious death, which the investigation into Wright led them to.

Chief Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond.

Additional details would be provided Friday, according to Chief Ewins, and she did not expand on how the suspicious death is tied to the killing of George.

She did say the suspicious death likely happened before the killing of George on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located
Cecil the tortoise is happy to be home after 13 days on the lam.
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home

Latest News

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium
Kenneth Miles
LSO deputies arrest 2nd suspect in robbery of woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LSO deputies recover $8,000 stolen items in robbery suspect’s storage garage
The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a...
North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of soy oil crush facility