NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes has announced his resignation, according to a release from Governor Pete Ricketts’ office Thursday.

Frakes has served in the role since 2015, and his resignation will become official on October 7.

Frakes has been an outspoken supporter of building a new prison in Nebraska - a project that is still up for debate in the Nebraska Legislature.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Governor Ricketts’ cabinet, and to serve the citizens of Nebraska,” said Director Frakes. “Leading and working beside the 2,200 team members that make up NDCS has been an incredible experience—truly the high point of a 40-year corrections career. I am proud of the many accomplishments the agency has achieved during my tenure. Seeing those things come to fruition, to the benefit of staff members and our inmate population, has been enormously satisfying,” Frakes said.

Ricketts added: “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He has moved forward major capital construction projects, dramatically grown our corrections workforce, and guided the agency through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. His automation of the sentence calculation process is one of many data-driven improvements he has made to the department. I appreciate Scott’s dedication to keeping Nebraskans safe, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Also announced is the resignation of Nebraska State Fire Marshal Chirs Cantrell, which will take place on Oct. 14. He has served in the role since 2018.

“Over the past four years, the State Fire Marshal Agency has made great strides towards embracing technology to enhance how we conduct business, and how people interact with us,” Cantrell said. “By embracing Governor Ricketts’ commitment to public safety, efficiency, effectiveness, and his vision to Grow Nebraska, we have become a stronger partner with the citizens and businesses of Nebraska in all areas of public safety and fire prevention. I know that we have the best State Fire Marshal Agency in the country, and I will miss being a part of this team. I would like to thank Governor Ricketts for giving me the opportunity to serve the state as Fire Marshal for the past four years, and for his confidence and support over that time. It’s been an amazing experience.”

