NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues.

“The safety of our schools is vital to everyday life in Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It takes partnership from teachers, students, parents, and the community to keep our schools safe. If you become aware of a threat of school violence, report it immediately.”

The Nebraska State Patrol has multiple options available for people to report threats of school violence or any suspicious activity surrounding Nebraska’s schools. Those incidents can be reported to NSP’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC) by calling 888-580-6422 or online at sars.nebraska.gov. Reports or tips can be made anonymously.

The Nebraska Department of Education also has multiple tools available to help keep schools and students safe. The Safe2Help program is another way to report threats of school violence, but Safe2Help can also handle a broader array of school issues, such as bullying or behavioral concerns. The Safe2Help program can be found at safe2helpne.org or by calling 833-980-SAFE.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or who may be having suicidal thoughts is urged to contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 on any phone.

“There is tremendous cooperation already in place between our schools, law enforcement agencies, and other partners to ensure the safety of Nebraska’s schools,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Let’s all work together to make this a safe and successful school year across the state.”

