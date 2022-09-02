20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.

On July 19th, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case was killed after a man walked onto a boat shot him with a handgun. There was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

On July 23rd, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik for First-degree Murder, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Firearm or Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Man arrested for second-degree murder in Lincoln homicide
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Wonderful Weekend Weather
To help them pay for medical bills, local car clubs are hosting Labor Day cruise, GoFundMe and...
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
Officer-involved shooting body cam still image
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide --...
Timeline of events in latest homicide