NDOT: Buckle in for Husker football home game traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the routes below to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln, there are nearly 30% more vehicles on the road during this time.

Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game.

NDOT, in partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol, University of Nebraska, and the City of Lincoln, are recommending the following routes to fans:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the recommended routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln safely and efficiently. (NDOT)

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the recommended routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln safely and efficiently. (NDOT)

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the recommended routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln safely and efficiently. (NDOT)

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending extra time in the area before hitting the road can allow for a smoother drive.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to their destination before and after Husker home football games. Check www.511.nebraska.gov for real time traffic information.

NDOT asks that drivers stay safe by buckling up, putting your phone down, avoiding distractions, adjusting speed and following distance if you encounter a slowdown. If drivers are in a crash during gameday traffic, move both vehicles to the shoulder, if possible, before reporting the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.