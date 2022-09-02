Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team is back in action at Memorial Stadium this weekend, but if you’re looking for something else to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2022 Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo Championship Finale

Several hundred drivers will be participating this weekend in the 2022 ProSolo Finale, earning their points to compete in the 2022 Tire Rack Solo National Championship. The National Championship begins on September 6. Come enjoy this competition.

Friday to Sunday all day; Free

Mommy And Me Date Night

Calling all moms, aunts, grandmas, etc.! Bring your favorite kiddos out to the farm Friday and Saturday for a special date! You’ll each get a cup to fill with flowers for you to take home! Dress cute and take lots of pictures of this memorable event. There will be a few picnic tables available if you would like to bring your own dinner! Or feel free to bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic in the field!

Friday and Saturday 5 p.m.; $20 for adult and child, $7 for each additional child

Art & Soul Presents Cooking Class: Take Me To The Tailgate

It’s tailgate season! Learn to cook up some new party favorites. On the menu will be some classic tailgate foods like wings, nachos and more. Their art and cooking classes are a fun way to celebrate with friends, enjoy time with family and connect with co-workers.

Friday 5:30 p.m.; $95 per adult

September Archery Hike

Get outside for some family-friendly outdoor quality time! Experience a guided hike through their archery field course. Participants will get to explore the one-mile trail and make ten stops at archery stations to take aim at fun targets. No archery experience needed - beginners welcome! Remember to dress to stay comfortable in the woods. Hiking shoes, sunscreen, water and bug spray are encouraged.

Saturday 12 p.m.; $10 per person

C&M Circus

Enjoy a magical day under the big top with the whole family. The C&M Circus is coming to Hickman! Two shows will be performed under a real circus big top. The show will feature big cats, aerialists, horses, daredevils and so much more!

Sunday 2 and 4:30 p.m.; Advanced tickets $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger, Day of tickets $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger

