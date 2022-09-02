Hot & Muggy Friday with Evening Storm Chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be another day with hot and humid conditions. This afternoon into the overnight a cold front will push through the area and bring the chance for rain and storms, some may be strong to severe. The cold front will also knock Saturday high temperatures back to the 80s for most of us.

It’ll be a hot Friday in the Capitol City and across the 1011 region as high temperatures reach mid to upper 90s once again. Today will be a bit muggy, therefore it will feel a few degrees hotter with the heat index ( 95 to 100 degrees). The first half of the day will be mostly to partly sunny and dry. Then a cold front will start to push through the area and bring the chance for rain and storms. By the late afternoon and evening, isolated showers and storms will move through the southwest and become more widespread through the south central and eastern areas into the evening and early overnight hours. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the southeastern half of the area this afternoon and evening. Mainly between the 3 to 10 PM hours. The main storm threats include wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph and quarter sized hail. Tornado threat is very low. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s and low 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the southeastern half of the area this evening. (KOLN)

Saturday will reap the benefits of the cold front! High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for most, with a few places hitting the 90s in the west. Overall it will feel significantly cooler and more comfortable out there! The cooler temperatures will also be accompanied by mostly sunny conditions and a cool northerly light breeze. It’ll be a great day to spend outdoors! Overnight low temperatures will be on the cool side in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The Labor Day weekend will be a nice one! Temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny conditions. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures heat back up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Best chance for rain will be this evening, the rest of the forecast period looks to remain mostly dry.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

