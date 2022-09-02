HS Football highlights and scores (Sept. 1)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football scores and highlights from week two of high school football on Thursday Sept. 1.

Crow Creek, S.D. 28, Omaha Nation 0

Elkhorn 21, Norris 7

Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7

Garden County 52, Paxton 34

Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 34

Omaha Benson 20, Omaha Bryan 19

Omaha Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14

Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7

Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18

Sioux City, West, Iowa 35, South Sioux City 33

St. Mary’s 60, Randolph 6

Wauneta-Palisade 66, South Platte 32

Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Elba 28

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.